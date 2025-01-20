Letters from God

Letters from God

Michele Desoer
Jan 20, 2025

Thanks God for sending the Arctic front. I hope you and MLK are looking down and laughing.

Derek Smith
Jan 20, 2025

I joined a few days ago. Although I’m a devout atheist, it bothers me not one whit that I’m giving money to ‘God’. I read somewhere that the Orange Stain will use one of his Chinese-manufactured bibles when he takes the ‘oath’. I hope it falls apart. Smite that bible!

