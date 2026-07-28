Letters from God

Letters from God

34 Comments

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Stan hasegawa's avatar
Stan hasegawa
5h

Ear worm: “Well, this is just a little Peyton Place

And you're all Harper Valley hypocrites"

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John S. Way's avatar
John S. Way
5h

Nope, I'm pretty sure Lindsey Graham is suiting up as Satan's new golf caddy. Spoiler: Satan has a crappy backswing, so ol' Lindz is gonna get nailed a LOT.

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