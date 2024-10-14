Dearest Humans,

Hilarious things are afoot at the Circle K.

This weekend the traitorous grifter:

Held a rally in Coachella, California

Claimed 100,000 people were there

Forsooth! The place holds 15,000 max. He got his photo-op at the manure farm and then got out as fast as possible.

Oh, did I mention that it was a MANURE FARM?!?!

Afterwards Mr. Human-Manure-Farm left thousands of his own supporters stranded in the desert…

…do you enjoy schadenfreude?

BEHOLD! WE HAVE HIT THE MOTHER-LODE.

GETTY IMAGES / Donold supporters gesture towards the media.

What follows are detailed accounts in video and social media posts FROM HIS OWN CULT MEMBERS from after the event, when Donald left them in the lurch.

Here’s a video of the chaos left in his wake:

Now take the case of one Wesley Johnson. The night started out with such promise. He enjoyed the hate and lies, none of which were deal-breakers.

But after the hate and lies cometh the SMITE!

“Feels nefarious and criminal.”

Both perfect adjectives for his convicted felon cult leader.

VERILY, he is SO CLOSE to getting the point!

HE TAGGED JD VANCE!

BAHAHAHA! Stop! God is going to die laughing!!

Wesley ultimately deleted all of these posts and blamed the mayor of Coachella, California. Some people never learn.

It’s weird that he never tells us if everyone got home safe. I assume we would have heard if a bunch of them died…right? Right?!

The point it, Donald doesn’t whether his own followers live or die. This isn’t even the first time he’s done this to his followers! Remember Omaha, when seven poor souls ended up in the hospital after the Conman-in-Chief left ‘em freezing their asses off?

The weird part, though—these people? They keep coming back for more! They’re left freezing, roasting, stranded, and what do they do? Praise him like he’s the second coming. Christians warned everyone about the antichrist for 2,000 years, then when he shows up, they buy his Bible for 60 bucks.

Folks, if thou art going to worship someone, maybe pick a guy who won’t ditch ye in the middle of the desert without some manna or a chariot.

The Lord hath spoken!

- God

UPDATE:

While his supporters are blaming the Mayor for some reason, many people are saying it’s because he didn’t pay the bus company. I will continue to monitor this situation closely.

