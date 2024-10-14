Letters from God

Letters from God

99 Comments

User's avatar
M3333's avatar
M3333
Oct 14, 2024

So, the tired old MAGATs were stranded by their Dear Leader? He has fleeced them for so long with their contributions and buying his crap merchandise such as the Chinese Bibles and they sold their houses to buy his $100,000 crap watch and HE LEAVES THEM IN THE DESERT! But the Orange Monster and his crazy mistress were NOT stranded in the desert! And MAGATs, the U.S. government and the Democrats had nothing to do with it!!! VOTED AND TURNED IN BALLOT TODAY IN ARIZONA!!!

Reply
Share
John Jacob's avatar
John Jacob
Oct 14, 2024

What a bunch of sad losers…

Go to a manure farm next to an actual venue, call the manure farm an actual venue, watch their Savior swing by for a cheap photo-op and quickly bail-out on them, sit in the manure farm for 6 hours waiting for transportation while blaming the government for their ridiculous situation…

Sounds like your average MAGA event 💩

Reply
Share
3 replies
97 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture