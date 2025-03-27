Dear Humans,

The Vance family planned a cute little PR trip to Greenland. Usha Vance was supposed to show up, smile for photos, maybe attend a dogsled race. But there was one problem.

Greenlanders hate their guts.

1. Nobody wanted to meet her

When U.S. reps went door-to-door asking if anyone would be interested in welcoming Usha, the answer was a resounding “no thanks.”

A local tour company rescinded their invitation. Businesses politely declined. Even the dogs were like, “hard pass.”

Jesper Steinmetz of TV2 summed it up:

“American representatives have been walking around, practically knocking on one door after another in the past few days to ask if people might be interested in a visit from the Vice President’s wife. Everywhere, the answer was the same: ‘No, thanks.’”— Jesper Steinmetz, TV2

ICE COLD SMITE!’

Share

2. Still visiting Space Force :(

While technically, the Vances are still going to Greenland, now they will only visit the cursed Space Force base.

No culture. No mingling with locals. No dogsled race. Just concrete, security gates, and awkward silence.

You just know Usha is FUMING. Imagine planning a sweet little vacation for yourself only to be told by THE ENTIRE COUNTRY: “You’re not welcome here.”

God finds this HILARIOUS.

3. God’s Final Word

Behold the people of Greenland, who looked fascism in the face and said:

“No, thanks.”

The people didn’t bend. They didn’t flinch.

They just closed the door.

This is what fighting back looks like.

Not always loud. Not always flashy. But defiant as hell.

And lo, it is beautiful.

Bless you, Greenland!

3. The World Is Pushing Back

You just watched the people of Greenland quietly hand the Vance family their asses on a glacier. No screaming. No drama. Just doors closed and a polite “No, thanks.”

Good people everywhere like us are finding their voices, standing up tall and learning how to fight back.

This isn’t just a moment. It’s a movement.

It’s people rising up, country by country, to say: NO MORE.

It’s the huge crowds showing up for the anti-oligarchy tour. It’s billboards in Georgia. Protests in Greenland. It’s you, spreading truth like wildfire across social media.

4. Join God’s Rebellion

In just three months, we’ve grown from 73,000 to 123,000 subscribers. That’s 50,000 new wonderful people who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more fighters are joining this rebellion.

But here’s the thing—only a small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could expand our reach, expose more corruption, and push back harder against these fascist goons.

"Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!" - Christine

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. This isn’t just a newsletter anymore. It’s a movement. And it’s growing fast.

Join God’s rebellion today:

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God