Letters from God

Letters from God

67 Comments

User's avatar
God's avatar
God
Mar 27, 2025

God bless Greenland!

Reply
Share
2 replies
MK's avatar
MK
Mar 27, 2025

Greenlanders are smarter than the average American Republican voter. Well done Greenland.

Reply
Share
1 reply
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture