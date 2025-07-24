Dear Humans,

Lo, this banner was spotted on a bridge in Mentor, Ohio. And it’s not the first. Across the country, more and more people are rising up and saying the words that strike fear into the guilty: “Grab him by the Epstein files.”

Let us now recount what hath brought us to this holy moment.

1. Trump Was Told In May His Name Is In The Epstein Files Multiple Times

Lo, the truth has been revealed. Trump was told in late May that his name appears in the Epstein files multiple times.

MULTIPLE FORKING TIMES!!! And from that moment forward every lie and every stunt has been part of the cover-up.

Let’s review the timeline.

Donald was told he’s all over the Epstein list somewhere between May 20-27.

Elon’s last day was May 30th - the same day he had a suspicious black eye in the oval office. Remember that?

Then a week later, Elon called Donald a pedophile on main. That was June 5th, 2025.

Elon knew this because Donald had just been given the news by Bondi the week before.

VERILY, the revelation that Donald is in the Epstein files. and the subsequent coverup of that truth, is destroying his presidency.

His top funder hates his guts and is starting a third party to oppose him. His MAGA base is in full revolt.

This week? This week the Republicans shut down Congress just to avoid voting on Epstein. And new bombshell Trumpstein stories are dropping daily.

The most prolific liar of all time is getting absolutely destroyed by the truth right now.

Trump is doomed.

2. Republicans Actually Vote with Democrats to Subpoena the Epstein Files

Today, a Republican-led House panel voted to subpoena the Epstein files. Eight to two. Democrats forced the vote, and lo, Republicans actually voted against pedophilia for once. Even Trump loyalists like Nancy Mace and Scott Perry said yes.

Ayanna Pressley called it a victory for every survivor who was ever silenced, dismissed, or harmed. Amen.

3. God Bless Ilhan Omar

Let it be known: while others cowered, Ilhan Omar spoke plainly. She recently called the GOP what they are, the “Pedophile Protection Party” for dodging the Epstein files vote.

For this boldness, for this clarity, for this holy refusal to let the powerful hide behind God and country. God bless Ilhan Omar!

Love,

God