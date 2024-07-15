Letters from God

Letters from God

161 Comments

User's avatar
Jennifer Em's avatar
Jennifer Em
Jul 15, 2024

1,035! Enough already!

Pretending that fuckface has ANY connection to God is ludicrous! TFG is a PLAGUE!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Cathy Merrigan's avatar
Cathy Merrigan
Jul 15, 2024

I'm tired of stories of those exalting him. I'll read the satire forever.

Reply
Share
159 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture