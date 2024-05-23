Letters from God

Letters from God

22 Comments

User's avatar
God's avatar
God
May 23, 2024

Hi! What letter grade do you give me for this article? And how are you enjoining the newsletter so far?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Gary Spangler's avatar
Gary Spangler
May 23, 2024

Ribs hurting. Heart singing.

Reply
Share
6 replies by God and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture