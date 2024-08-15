Dear Humans,

I am writing this message to you from the floor of My divine bathroom. After 4 years of dodging Covid, I finally got it. How could this have happened?

I had begun to think that, as God, I was somehow impervious to this virus. But where did I catch it??

Maybe I caught it when I saw ‘Deadpool and Wolverine.’ Or maybe it was when Moses coughed directly in my face. There’s really no way of knowing.

All that matters is that I’ve got a pounding headache, a sore throat, and body aches. I didn’t want to eat or drink today until I took a gummy.

I know things happened in the news today, but what where they? My brain is fuzzy.

Well anyway, thanks for always being there for Me, humans. You keep me going on my darkest days.

Love,

God