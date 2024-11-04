Dear Humans,

The LORD THY GOD shall host live election coverage starting at 7pm EST / 4PM PST on Tuesday, November 5.

I will be watching the results come in on CNN and MSNBC and offering my own reactions in real time. I may also flip over to Fox News sometimes to laugh at them as they freak out over their crushing defeat. I am feeling quite confident Donold is gonna get fucking destroyed.

Remember, as God, I’m never wrong. Plus, I’m going to be hilarious, I always am. It should be way more relaxing and funny than all the stuffy, boring options you have out there.

This original programming is only possible because of your support. Please consider becoming a paid Substack subscriber to help God’s network continue growing.