African American unit, the 54th Massachusetts overruns Fort Wagner. (Photo by Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

Dearest Humans,

As Election Day draws near, I find myself reflecting more and more upon the film Glory and the tale of the 54th Massachusetts Regiment.

Share

The bravery of those men, many once enslaved, offering their lives for a nation that barely recognized their humanity, is a testament to true courage.

They stood, knowing the battle before them was likely their last, yet they marched—not for glory, but for a future they might never see.

And lo, their sacrifice doth resonate through the centuries now.

But let us be clear: we did not simply fall out of the coconut tree, as Vice President Kamala Harris so wisely says. We exist within the long chain of history, shaped by those who came before. We are here, not by chance, but because of the blood, sweat, and tears of heroes like the 54th. We honor their sacrifice by continuing the struggle against oppression in the present.

The night before they charged into Fort Wagner, they gathered in prayer, fully aware they faced near-certain death. They did not fight for their own freedom alone—they fought for future generations. Their battle was for us. And now, here we are, standing on the edge of a moment just as monumental.

I love the 54th. They were men of unparalleled bravery, marching into gunfire. We? We sit here now, anxious and uncertain, as democracy teeters. The civil war they fought hath shifted to media, elections, and the fight against disinformation. Though we are not charging Fort Wagner, the stakes are no less grave.

This moment matters. The 54th fought so we could have a voice, and what we do now shall echo into the future, shaping the world for those yet to come.

So the question becometh: What will we do with this moment?

Though we may fear what lies ahead, we press forward, for the stakes are too high to retreat. The 54th did not turn back, and neither shall we. Their courage forged the path we now walk, and our steps will pave the way for those who follow.

THE LORD HATH SPOKEN!

PS - Can I get a amen?

Leave a comment

HELP SPREAD THIS MESSAGE FROM GOD FAR AND WIDE:

Like this post! Re-stack it using the ♻️ button below! Share this post on Substack and other social media sites!

Share

Join the conversation, let us know how you feel about Letters from God.

Leave a comment

Make sure to get the app! This will give you easy access to our live videos, group chat and more!