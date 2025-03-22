Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! Gay Republicans are finding out they cannot wear the red hat of hatred in LGBTQ+ nightclubs.

1. Gay Bar Bans Bigots

Last week, Badlands, a beloved LGBTQ+ nightclub in Sacramento, posted this heavenly announcement:

“Moving forward, MAGA-related attire will not be allowed in the venue. This decision is not about banning political beliefs — it is about ensuring that Badlands remains a space where our community feels comfortable and supported.”

That’s not censorship. That’s community care. And this is not the first bar to make the news for banning MAGA, either. Last week a bar in Indianapolis went viral for kicking out one of these bigots.

2. “What the Heck? Let’s See What Happens”

Steven Bourassa, the idiotic Trump supporter whose actions inspired the bar to make the change, told local news station KCRA:

“I’ve never worn a red [Make America Great Again] hat to the gay bars before. I said, ‘What the heck? Let’s see what happens.’ We were having drinks and hanging out, and it was a pleasant time. So I was really impressed. And I complimented security on the good job they did.”

What didst this imbecile think wouldst happen?!?

This is not a prank show. This is real life. And you’re not the main character.

Steven Bourassa.

3. “It’s About Bullying”

“This decision is not based upon protecting our community,” said Preston Romero, president of the Log Cabin Republicans of Sacramento.

“It’s about bullying and singling out one particular political ideology. And we believe that that’s unfair.”

WHAT HEINOUS HYPOCRISY!!! Because when trans kids are banned from sports, queer teachers are forced back into the closet, and drag queens are treated like criminals—they don’t say ONE DAMN WORD.

But when a gay bar sets a boundary to protect its patrons from symbols of literal hatred? Suddenly it’s bullying? Give God a damn break!

Preston Romero , president of the Log Cabin Republicans of Sacramento.

4. God’s Final Word

And after all the hypocritical outrage, Bourassa says he’ll still go to Badlands but he’ll just leave the hat at home.

“I didn’t have any problems,” he said. “I’ll still go back… but I’ll leave the hat at home now.”

This man got banned, agreed with the ban, and is going right back.

REJOICE, everyone! We finally found the thing that can break the MAGA cult…and apparently it’s gay sex.

5. We’re Fighting Back And It’s Working

This isn’t just a moment, it’s momentum.

And it’s building everywhere you look.

People are fighting back everywhere.

Here’s how we fight:

Keep people engaged & informed with truth, hope and laughter.

Rally thousands of voices to push back against fascism.

Build an independent platform where truth can’t be silenced.

And it’s working.

📈 LOOK AT THIS:

In just three months, we’ve grown from 73,000 to almost 122,000 subscribers. That’s 49,000 new wonderful people who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more fighters are joining this rebellion.

But here’s the thing…only a small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could expand our reach, expose more corruption, and push back harder against these fascist goons.

"By God, you're God!! The truth and the light, here for us in the fight! God is good, God is great. Thank you God for fighting hate." - Sara "I have waffled for a few months to subscribe, but every time I read God's word, I bust out laughing. Time to invest in the hilarity rather than the apocalypse.” - Q

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God

