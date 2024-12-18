Dear Humans,

I have had enough.

Lo, I have watched as politicians offer empty “thoughts and prayers.” Children are slain, for decades now, in their schools, and yet they do nothing. Meanwhile, one CEO is slain and they immediately get armed guards, 24/7 surveillance, and crisis hotlines to report the slightest inconvenience. What the hell is wrong with these assholes!?

They dare offer Me hollow prayers, thinking I will be fooled? Get fucked. God and Jesus see them for who they are. Politicians take money from the NRA and health insurance companies, which seem to be two symbiotic industries that feed off the blood and misery of the other. These politicians worship money, period.

The corporate elite are positively shaking, trembling with rage. They demand action and they are getting it. In addition to protection and hotlines, Luigi has been charged with a terrorist murder. By the time they’re done, you will not be allowed to criticize any CEO or corporation without being arrested and charged with terrorism.

But for decades of American children being slaughtered and traumatized? Hollow words and flickering candles. No new laws. No new safeguards. Just more copy-pasted thoughts and prayers social media posts.

It was I who said, “Faith without works is dead.” Yet you do nothing. You sit idle while CEOs are treated like royalty, and children like sacrifices.

Billionaires get armed guards; children get eulogies.

Verily, God sayeth unto you; fuck thy thoughts and prayers.

How many desks must become coffins? How many vigils for children must there be? How many years will Americans allow themselves to live in a country where guns are the leading cause of death of children? 30 years? 50? 100? This is madness and it ends when you decide.

So yes, fuck thy thoughts and prayers. They are meaningless without action. Protect thy children at once…at ONCE! Or prepare to answer to God.

Love,

God