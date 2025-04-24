Letters from God

Letters from God

41 Comments

User's avatar
God's avatar
God
Apr 24, 2025

Please make sure to like, comment and share to spread his shame!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Pamela Gross's avatar
Pamela Gross
Apr 24, 2025

Love it when the leopards eat DonOld’s face!

Reply
Share
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture