Dear Humans,

Lo, even the golden calf is turning on its maker. Fox News hath betrayed Donold, and yea, the tantrum that followed was most unhingèd.

1. Donold is Mad at the Truth

Fox News, once his cathedral of worship, hath published a poll placing Donold’s approval at a humiliating 44 percent.

That is the lowest of any modern president at this stage. Yes, lower than Biden. Lower than Obama. Lower than George “I choked on a pretzel” Bush. Even lower than the Devil’s Yelp rating.

So what did Donold do? He snapped, of course, like the petulant child he is.

Behold, the man who lived by the poll is dying by it.

The numbers are bleak:

Only 37 percent approve of his handling of the economy

A mere 33 percent think he is addressing inflation

His sacred tariffs are about as popular as locusts at a picnic

When even Fox turneth against thee, thou art no longer the chosen one. Thou art just... an old man yelling at clouds.

2. God’s Final Word

Donold, thy kingdom is crumbling, not because the world is cruel,

but because thou art a con-artist and a fool. And everyone knows it.

Let it be written. The Lord works in schadenfreude ways.

Donold, thy suffering shall be legendary even in Hell.

3. Join God's Rebellion

In just a few months, we’ve grown from 73,000 to 133,000 subscribers. That’s 60,000 new wonderful angels who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more people are joining this rebellion.

"Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! " - Caiside

"We the people are pissed and God's words are what we need, and have always needed, in these dire times. We must stand together, or hang separately." - Dave

Thank you, good humans!

Stay awesome,

God