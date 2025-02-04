Dear Humans,

Elon Musk says he deleted a beloved free tax program designed to help Americans file their taxes without paying exorbitant fees. Now even his own fans are confused by what he’s doing. Let’s laugh at them.

1. What Elon Did

The IRS’s Direct File program allowed Americans to prepare and e-file taxes for free, cutting out middlemen like TurboTax. It was simple, accessible, and cost taxpayers nothing. Naturally, Elon randomly decided to delete it.

Meanwhile, the Community Notes on his own website stepped in to call him a dumbass.

2. His Fans Are Baffled

Even Musk’s most devout fans are now at a loss. They liked the tax program. They used it. And now they’re wondering why their hero just nuked something that helped regular people.

It’s cognitive dissonance in real time, and the schadenfreude is truly divine.

They’re confused. They should be furious. They’re so close to realizing that he’s a South African billionaire who doesn’t give one squirt of piss about them or their problems.

3. God's Final Word

Let this be a lesson, my children: billionaires are not your saviors. They are not here to help you—they are here to help themselves.

But take heart. For every deleted tax program, there is a growing movement of people waking up to the truth. Together, thou can build a world where fairness and justice prevail—not one dictated by the whims of billionaires.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God