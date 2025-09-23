Dear Humans,

The fascists thought they could silence comedy itself. But thanks to your efforts, Jimmy Kimmel returns tonight.

Hundreds of thousands of ordinary people rose up and in one voice told the forces of evil to go to hell.

1. The Return of the King (of Late Night)

Disney tried to play tough guy last week, yanking Jimmy Kimmel off the air for mocking Donald Trump. They called the suspension “indefinite.”

Turns out “indefinite” meant five nights. LOL. Everyone cancelled Disney+ and they freaked the fuck out.

2. Behold the Flood of Tears

And lo, the fascists lost their minds.

Megyn Kelly’s show got cancelled because she’s a racist who says racist things.

MAGA is sick of conservatives being treated differently than liberals, just because they’re racist, stupid and insane.

They’re positively seething.

The cope is glorious. They mocked cancel culture, and now they’re crying because their cancellation attempt failed.

“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.” - Theodore Roosevelt, 1918.

3. The Power of Laughter

So tonight, watch Jimmy. Have a good soul cleansing laugh. I know I will.

Remember that when we all work together, we have tremendous power.

We can beat these bastards.

4. Join The Rebellion

They tried to cancel Jimmy Kimmel, and they failed. When enough of us stand together and push back, even Disney bends.

That’s the lesson.

Together we proved they cannot silence us.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love, ❤️

God

