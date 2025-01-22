Dear Humans,

Lo, behold the moment when mercy clashed with cruelty, exposing the fragile egos of fascist charlatans everywhere. At the National Prayer Service, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde delivered a heroic, spontaneous act of rebellion—a sermon calling for mercy for immigrants and LGBTQ+ people. Naturally, Donold and his cult are big mad. Let’s break it down.

1. She Is a Hero.

What Bishop Budde did, in this particular moment in time, was nothing short of extraordinary. Her sermon wasn’t just brave—it was an act of rebellion that exposed the fragility of tyrants. Here’s what she said:

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde’s Speech:

Her defiance sends a clear message: We are not afraid. Donold’s entire playbook relies on fear and division, therefore, courage and unity cuts through it like a terrible swift sword. He can rant all he wants, but history will remember Bishop Budde as a hero of the rebellion.

Bless you, Bishop Budde.

Thank you for asking for mercy for the most vulnerable communities. And thank you for leaving their jaws on the floor. The mystique is broken.

Their reactions are priceless, from Donold and JD’s pained grimaces, to Melania and Usha’s stricken faces of embarrassment, to Tiffany Trump, who was loving every second of it. They have that look people always have when they just found out that they’re going to Hell.

2. Thou Shalt Mock The Mofo

Unable to handle such an act of moral courage, Donold couldn’t help but take to LieSocial to spew one of his classic all-caps tantrums.

Let’s break it down:

“The so-called Bishop...”

Coming from a so-called Christian who sells Bibles with his own name on them? Imagine opening the Good Book and Donald Trump’s freaking name on it. Thou art a grifter, Donold.

“She brought her church into the world of politics in a very ungracious way.”

Right, because you’ve never politicized religion… except when you gassed peaceful protesters to hold a Bible upside down for a photo op…remember?

“She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people.”

You mean the immigrants who pay taxes, care for your hotels, and contribute billions to the economy?

“She and her church owe the public an apology!”

No, vile Donold. You owe the public an apology—for your grift, your lies and for all the evil thou hast done IN THY WRETCHED LIFE!

3. Verily, The Chuds Are Big Mad

Predictably, the trolls on X lost their minds, calling her message “woke” and “un-Christian.” Let God respond to a few:

“Inappropriate for a church service.”

Oh, I’m sorry, is advocating for mercy too Christian for you? Would you prefer a sermon about stoning people?

“Never heard of a female priest-bishop BTW LOL.”

Amazing. Just say you don’t know how religion works and move on.

“She will have to answer to God for her beliefs.”

Good news—she just did. And God’s answer was, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

A sitting congressman calls for her deportation.

To be clear, the person giving the sermon was born and raised in the USA. So what he’s really advocating for here is deporting U.S. citizens for practicing their First Amendment rights.

4. God’s Final Thoughts

Lo, I say unto thee: was this not glorious? A charlatan exposed, a bishop raised, and the cowards squirming in their pews. Donold’s fragile ego was no match for a simple sermon about mercy, and his tantrum proves it.

This moment should inspire us all. If a single sermon can rattle their cage, imagine what we can do together. Mercy is not weakness—it’s a weapon, and it terrifies them. Keep wielding it.

