Dear Humans,

Last night, during the Super Bowl, America once again witnessed something historic. Not the game. That was boring. The real event was the halftime show, which caused a nationwide panic attack amongst racist morons.

Bad Bunny sang in Spanish. And millions of racist brains instantly exploded.

Bahaha 😂

1. The Halftime Show That Broke Racist Brains

Spanish was spoken. Flags were waved. Hips were deployed exotically. The word “love” was used. And millions of xenophobic bigots experienced this as a personal attack.

“I felt insulted and slightly threatened.”

Racist-in-Chief Donald complained as always. And by doing so, he shockingly admitted that he watched Bad Bunny instead of the Kid Rock / Turning Point USA halftime event for white supremacist pedophiles.

Donald, who always dances by jacking off two invisible sasquatches, said the dancing was “disgusting.”

You read that right, The man who is in the Epstein files over 38,000 times is commenting on what’s appropriate for children.

That’s like freaking out over a Puerto Rican singer whilst living in Puerto Rico. Like hypocrite Jake Paul did.

And then there was the Elmo or it all.

Sweet little Elmo said it was a good show and dubbed him Mr. Good Bunny.

This caused racists to absolutely lose their shit at a puppet.

One person even told Elmo to get deported.

ELMO.

Attraction to women is bad? 😂

2. God’s Final Word

Bad Bunny didn’t just perform…he exposed them. The hypocrisy. The entitlement. The fragility. All in 13 minutes.

Another act of rebellion has been etched into history. Bless you, Bad Bunny!

