Letters from God

Letters from God

116 Comments

User's avatar
TrashPandaParty's avatar
TrashPandaParty
Feb 9

Wait... wait... wait... I'm laughing so hard right now. Did that one turd cutter say the show was a problem because of "attraction to women." So, the most homophobic people on the planet now have an issue with being attracted to women... these fucking people. 😂

Reply
Share
7 replies
Ann Panda's avatar
Ann Panda
Feb 9

Watching Bad Bunny last night was the first time in a long time I've been proud to be part of the U.S.

Reply
Share
1 reply
114 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture