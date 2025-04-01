Dear Humans,

Lo, this one’s juicy. Elon’s 4th baby mama sold her Tesla and then publicly called him a petulant man-child. Grab some popcorn, this is gonna be fun.

1. His Woman Sold Her Tesla

Ashley St. Clair, right-wing influencer and 4th baby mama of one of Elon’s many offspring, says she had to sell her Tesla after he slashed her child support in February.

“I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son’s child-support.”

🔥 Watch Elon’s 4th baby mama sell her Tesla here:

2. She Exposes His Evil On His Own App

Elon tweeted, “I don’t know if the child is mine or not.”

LIES FROM THE PIT OF HELL!

Ashley replied right beneath it like a judgment from on high:

“America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child.”

🔥 WITNESS THE SMITE!

3. His Time Is Running Out

This is who wants to run your country? A man who can’t manage his family?

It will never be enough. Not the tax breaks. Not the power. Not the worship.

His soul is a black hole that devours everything and still wants more.

But no one man will ever be able to oppress billions of people. Not forever.

Humanity will not allow it.

