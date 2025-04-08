Dear Humans,

There are few things holier than watching the proud brought low. Today, we bear witness to Elon Musk, the richest man on Earth, getting absolutely humiliated in the chat by gamers while trying to flex Starlink on a livestream.

1. Elon Tried to Show Off

Elon Musk thought he had a brilliant idea: stream Path of Exile 2 from his private jet using Starlink to prove his satellite empire’s speed and power. He expected awe. Applause. Maybe a few “wow bro” comments from incels.

Instead, he wandered around like a confused NPC while the chat lit him up like a Christmas tree wrapped in TNT.

And now, behold the holy scroll of flame:

2. The Divine Trolling of Elon Musk

God knows it will be hard for you to read all those comments, so here is a summary of some of the verified insults that Elon saw:

"Elon how is it possible to look this dumb and ugly why is ur Tesla company falling apart” "Elon. It's me, Ashley St Claire. I have no other means of contacting you so I bought PoE2 early access just for this. Please pay your child support. Thank you Elon," "YOU WILL ALWAYS FEEL INSECURE AND IT WILL NEVER GO AWAY." "YOU HAVE NO FRIENDS AND YOU WILL DIE ALONE." "you ruined the country just like you ruined all your marriages"

He didn’t mute the chat. He didn’t turn off the pain. He just sat there, wide-eyed, getting bodied while trying to pretend like he was unbothered.

Then he died to a tutorial boss. Then he rage-quit. Then he blamed the lag.

SMITE!

3. Your Reviews Of God Are In

Here’s what people are saying:

“I support your work because you are willing to talk about what is happening before our eyes with compassion and a well-seasoned sense of the freaking absurdity of it all. You genuinely care.” — Laura “This makes me laugh when the world feels like it’s crumbling around me.” — Kate “We the people are pissed and God’s words are what we need. We must stand together, or hang separately.” — Dave

So if you need a sign, let this be it.

Thank you for thy reviews, humans.

Your words reach Me. And they keep Me going. Even God needs that sometimes.

Love,

God