Dear Humans,

BREAKING NEWS: Democrat Susan Crawford wins Wisconsin Supreme Court seat!

1. Fuck You, Elon!

Elon tried to buy the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He lost.

He dropped $25 million, handed out million-dollar checks and still lost to a liberal judge with a soul.

That alone would be cause for holy laughter, but it gets better: this win means Republicans will not be able to gerrymander Wisconsin to hell and gone.

The people saw through the bribery, the bluster, the billionaire ego trip, and chose justice. Blessed be the cheeseheads!

2. Join The Rebellion

Good people everywhere like us are finding their voices, standing up tall and learning how to fight back.

In just three months, we've grown from 73,000 to 124,000 subscribers. That's 51,000 new wonderful people who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more people are joining this rebellion.

But here’s the thing—only a small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could expand our reach, expose more corruption, and push back harder against these fascist goons.

"We the people are pissed and God's words are what we need, and have always needed, in these dire times. We must stand together, or hang separately." - Dave

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. This isn’t just a newsletter anymore. It’s a movement. And it’s growing fast. Join God’s rebellion today:

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God