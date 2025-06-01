Dear Humans,

Fascist billionaire with bladder damage Elon Musk wore the hat that said “Trump Was Right About Everything.” And yet lo, the bus still found him.

1. We Know Who Punched Elon in the Face

This week, on Elon’s ‘last day’ at the White House, the New York Times reported that Musk was regularly high during the 2024 campaign and it only got worse once he started running DOGE. No shit!

Ketamine, mushrooms, ecstasy, Adderall. He carried around a pillbox. It got so bad it damaged his bladder. This is normal for heavy ketamine abuse. It can lead to needing to pee every ten minutes.

It also makes you roll your head and eyes like a huge weirdo in front of cameras.

In any case, his DOGE results were fake and even Donold’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confronted him about it. According to Steve Bannon, Musk tried to fight him…in the Oval Office!

Shortly after, Musk showed up for a press conference sporting a shiner. And he blamed it on his five-year-old son.

Also leaked this week: Taco Supreme Leader Donold is now calling DOGE “bullshit” and mocking Musk as “half genius, half boy.” Which is an extremely generous appraisal. He’s 100% idiot.

That was just last week. And the leaks will keep coming until eventually Donold pretends he doesn’t know who he is and has never met him.

2. Elon Freaks Out Over Drug Abuse Allegations

For his part, Elon has taken to attempting to deny the allegations of drug abuse. This is because he knows it could lead to him losing control over all his companies, or worse.

Sure, Jan 6.

3. Elon Musk’s Actions Killed 300,000 Children

While Elon was high and playing with chainsaws, he destroyed lives.

Bono said the DOGE cuts to foreign aid likely killed 300,000 children. He got this from Boston University researchers, who estimated that cuts to the USAID would quickly lead to 300,000 deaths, primarily children, due to factors like malnutrition, malaria, and pneumonia.

Elon cried “Zero people have died!” Experts say that’s a lie. But to Elon, they’re not people. He considers them all ‘NPCs.’

4. Fuck Elon and Fuck The New York Times

History teaches us that fascist movements always destroy the people who build them. How are Mike Pence, MyPillow Guy, and Rudy Giuliani doing these days? Now Elon joins them on the trash pile of regret.

We all saw this coming. We all know he’s been on serious drugs this whole time. And the New York Times knew too, but they waited. They could have published the truth during the campaign. When it mattered.

But unlike corporate media, we have never and will never stop telling the truth. Not a year later, but when it matters.

5. A Message From God

It’s the first day of June. Happy Pride Month!

On a personal note: the fascist trolls have been out in full force. Reporting my posts. Harassing me. Doing evil things. They never stop trying to shut it all down... because I tell the truth about Taco Supreme Leader.

And sometimes it works. Sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed. The depression and anxiety I carry from being on the frontlines of this war every day is real. It’s heavy. And it’s constant.

But I always get back up. I smite harder. I mock louder. Because that’s what this fight demands. Because I refuse to let these evil bastards win.

I have not yet begun to fight.

Love,

God