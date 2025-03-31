Letters from God

Letters from God

41 Comments

Glenn Reynolds
Mar 31, 2025

Harry Truman's desk had a sign: "The buck stops here."

Trump's Desk: "A stable genius gets to deflect blame and cover up crimes. So fuck off."

He needs something punchier.

6 replies
Allie Mac
Mar 31, 2025

Good. Stay mad, Donny. Signalgate forever.

