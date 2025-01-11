Dear Human,

With only 9 days to go until he becomes a “dictator on day one,” Donold J. Trump has officially become a convicted felon. And let God tell you, he is NOT taking it well.

1. Miserable Prick Will Always Be Miserable

Here’s the deal: Donold was convicted for falsifying business records. No real punishment—he got off easy because he ran for president and won. The judge even called him sir and wished him godspeed.

But was Donold grateful? Of course not.

No, Donold immediately jumped on his website LieSocial and begged the Supreme Court to undo it all.

There is a lot more. He went on and on so I’ll cut him off there.

And now, God shall respond to this petulant child’s heinous fuckery most foul.

2. God Responds To Donold

Shut the fuck up, Donold. You didn’t get any time, you fucking baby. You don’t have to pay any fines and the judge practically kissed your ass. All you do is whine. You’re an halfwit criminal and you’re about to be the fucking president AGAIN and still you’re whining. Fuck your feelings, Donold. You’re just mad ‘cuz everyone will get to legally and officially call you a convicted felon for the rest of your life, and no one can be fact-checked, sued or punished for it, because it’s a matter of historical fact. Cry me a river, you fucking baby.

3. God’s Final Thoughts

One might say, But God, how can you be happy about this? He didn’t get any prison time.

It matters, my friend. It matters. Why else would he be so concerned with trying to get it undone?

No amount of corporate media kowtowing, spin, or golden-hued propaganda will ever erase the truth: Donold J. Trump is a convicted felon. It’s a box he doesn’t want to be trapped in, but he is. Forever.

While Donold screams into the void, the rest of us move forward, building a better world, a decent world.

Love,

God: