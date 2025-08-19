Dear Humans,

This morning on Fox & Friends, Donald Trumpstein said he wants to get into Heaven.

Well, I’m here to clear the air on that one.

HA HA HA HA HA Ha no.

He made the request while discussing ending Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

“If I could save 7,000 people a week from being killed —- I want to get into Heaven if possible, I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole.”

Correct, thou vile pedophile!

This is more than a “joke.” He’s guilty guilty…and he knows it. Quite a thing to say at a time when all anyone can talk about is his very close connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

God can confirm that Donald “Pedophile” Trump is at the bottom of the list of people who will ever get into Heaven.

But he’s at the top of the Hell list!

He’s gonna burn in Hell forever and share a cell with Rush Limbaugh.

Love, ❤️

God

