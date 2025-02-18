Dear Humans,

Please ensure your seatbacks and tray tables are in their upright positions, because U.S. aviation is upside down. Read on. We have the numbers and they are DAMNING.

1. The Sky Is Falling

For 16 years, U.S. aviation had a perfect record—zero major commercial plane crashes. Air travel was the safest it had ever been.

Then Trump returned, gutted the FAA, and in just 29 days, we’ve had seven crashes, 15 aviation disasters, and 85 dead.

If this keeps up, we’re on track for over a thousand air crash deaths by the end of the year.

Here’s the breakdown:

1/29 : First major crash in 16 years (67 dead in DC).

1/31 : Learjet crashes in Philadelphia.

2/5 : Japan Airlines collides with a Delta plane in Seattle.

2/6 : Bering Air plane crashes in Nome, Alaska.

2/10 : Learjet slams into a parked jet in Scottsdale, AZ.

2/12 : Military fighter jet crashes into San Diego Bay.

2/16 : Plane crashes in Covington, GA.

2/17: Delta flight flips over in Toronto.

That’s seven plane crashes in 29 days. Plus 15 serious aviation incidents.

This isn’t bad luck.

It’s what happens when you fire the people who keep planes in the sky. And even though planes keep crashing, he just keeps firing more air traffic controllers. It’s almost like he wants them to crash.

2. “Holy Fuck!”

Yesterday, a Delta flight flipped over on the runway in Toronto. The guy filming the evacuation—first-person view, straight panic mode—just kept yelling:

"HOLY FUCK! OH MY FUCKING GOD! HOLY FUCK!"

Same, bro. Holy fuck is right.

3. God’s Final Word

For 16 years, no major plane crashes. Then Trump came back, fired the people keeping flights safe, and now planes are going down every four days.

Coincidence? Give God a break.

The good news? People are waking up. More and more people who once fell for his lies are realizing they were conned. Some are even standing in parking lots with giant signs admitting it.

The cracks are already showing. Keep the pressure on. Keep calling it out.

Never stop letting the world know what they have done.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God