Dear Humans,

Lo, the world gathered to mourn a man of peace. And once again, Donald Trump found a way to humiliate himself in front of millions.

1. Dunce Wears Bright Blue to The Pope’s Funeral

Stupid antichrist showed up to Pope Francis’ funeral in a bright blue suit.

Everyone else wore black, like normal humans.

While kings and commoners alike dressed in mourning black, Trump looked ready for a car dealership opening.

2. Donold Fell Asleep During Mass

True to form, Donold soon fell asleep.

Slumped in his chair, mouth agape, dreaming of golden toilets whilst filling his diaper, everyone else somehow knew how to properly pay their respects to Pope Francis at his funeral and not, you know, fall the fuck asleep.

3. Total Prick Bullies Ukraine at Pope’s Funeral

While the rest of the world was praying, Trump was doing what he does best:

Scheming for money. Reports say he was trying to pressure Zelenskyy into taking his shady minerals deal at the funeral.

Classy, bro. Real classy.

4. God’s Final Word

Take heart, thou weary souls. For someday, other presidents will attend Donold’s funeral. What color suits will they wear? I bet black.

Because who wears blue to a funeral?

No one, that’s who.

Unless it’s Trump’s funeral.

God will be there in an all-white tux, hammered drunk, ready to sing karaoke.

The Lord hath spoken.

