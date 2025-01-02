Dearest Human,

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside Trump’s Las Vegas hotel yesterday, leaving the driver dead and seven others hurt. While authorities seek answers, Elon Musk’s own fans wonder: was this fiery act meant as a message unto him?? God investigates!

1. Who Was the Driver?

Matthew Livelsberger was a 37-year-old Army veteran and Green Beret. That much we know. Right wing chuds on X seized on the fact that his wife is a Democrat. But his dad is a huge Trumper. Oh and according to social media posts he ‘s a Trump supporter too, which seems relevant.

What was he trying to say? Nobody knows for sure yet. But the setup—fireworks, gas, and a detonator—means he wasn’t just out for a drive.

The location of Trump tower and choice to rent a Cybertruck seems a bit…on-the-nose?

2. Elon’s “Whatever” Response

Elon Musk, of course, jumped on X (Twitter) to comment. What’d he say? Oh, just some bullshit about how the Cybertruck is a tank and you should totally buy one.

But his fans? Oh, they’re talking. The most common response to his post was just variations of “this was a message.”

3. More Evidence Needed

While it’s certainly possible that this was an angry Trump supporter expressing his outrage over the H1B-Visa issue, it’s far too soon to know for certain.

Maybe it was a message to Trump and Musk. Or maybe it’s something else entirely.

What do you think?

Leave a comment

4. America: The Dumpster Fire

At the end of the day, this explosion is like America in 2025: divided, angry, and on fire. Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and their hate-filled fans all giddily embraced the idea of being "trash" and "garbage." Cool!

Well now they’re a flaming dumpster fire. 🔥

5. Join The Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Every network and billionaire seems to be bending the knee to Donold Trump and his fascist ambitions. The man literally wants to take over the world—and he’s coming for all of us who dare to oppose him.

We are risking everything to stand against him and his goons. Your support isn’t just helping us keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for truth, resistance, and survival.

So if you’ve enjoyed today’s righteous reckoning, or if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. Upgrade your subscription today at 20% off before the sale ends tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and keep the smites coming.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God

PS - Make sure to follow God on Bluesky!