Letters from God

Letters from God

89 Comments

User's avatar
Ruth Nerenberg's avatar
Ruth Nerenberg
Jul 30

What the hell kind of spa was he running at mar-a-lago that had UNDERAGE GIRLS WORKING AS MASSAGE THERAPISTS?????

Reply
Share
15 replies
KMT's avatar
KMT
Jul 30

Is the tenth circle of hell ready yet, God?

Reply
Share
9 replies
87 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture