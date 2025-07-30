Dear Humans,

Verily. dementia-riddled criminal Donald Trump can’t stop confessing his crimes on national television.

Yesterday, Donold said Epstein “stole” Virginia Giuffre from his spa. Then he said she “had no complaints.”

He is unraveling before our very eyes.

1. What An Odd Thing To Say

“They can easily put something in the files that’s a phony… Those files were run by sick, sick people.” “I never had the privilege of going to his island. I turned it down. In one of my very good moments.” “Yeah, he stole her.” “She had no complaints about us.” “People were taken out of the spa… gone.” “The answer is yes, they were [young women].”

The way he casually describes child trafficking like it’s a staffing dispute sends a chill down your spine.

He confirms underage girls were working at Mar-a-Lago and recruited by Epstein.

And he thinks this somehow clears him. It’s so much worse when you see the video:

2. Timeline of a Very Guilty Man

Of course, Donald is lying. The timeline shows he continued to be Epstein’s friend for a long time after this event.

2000 – Trump admits Epstein “stole” underaged Virginia Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago’s spa.

2002 – Trump calls Epstein “terrific” and notes he “likes beautiful women, many of them on the younger side.”

2003 – Trump sends Epstein a note: “May every day be another wonderful secret.”

2006 (July) – Epstein is arrested for soliciting minors.

2007 (Sept 27) – Epstein signs sweetheart plea deal with Alex Acosta.

2007 (Oct 7) – Trump cancels Epstein’s Mar-a-Lago membership.

2007 (Oct 30) – Epstein’s Non-Prosecution Agreement is signed, shielding all accomplices.

2016 – Trump names Acosta Secretary of Labor.

2025 – Acosta now sits on Newsmax’s board, which is actively pushing Ghislaine Maxwell as a victim.

3. Donald Trumpstein Is Going To Hell.

This is not an adultery scandal.

This is not some salacious footnote in a corrupt presidency.

This isn’t something you can spin away.

This is about the worst crime in existence.

This is something you go to HELL for.

He will not be remembered for being rich.

He will not be remembered for being president.

He will be remembered as the world’s most infamous pedophile.

4. God Bless You!

You’re here. You’re awake. You’re fighting.

You are the best part of humanity.

You are the rebellion.

The fascists want us all to be as miserable as they are. Therefore, joy and humor is our best weapon against them.

We must never, never, never give up.

What can we do to fight back? It depends on you. Personally, I’m right here and I’m working to build something huge with you.

This isn’t just a newsletter. It’s a protest.

Let them have their lies and cruelty.

We’ve got the truth and love.

I will never stop fighting for you.

We will win.

Love,

God