Letters from God

Letters from God

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Ann Panda's avatar
Ann Panda
18m

I have been calling on Robert Kolb, Waukesha (WI) county board member to resign. He posted on FB that Dr. Fauci should be publicly executed. I have a triathlon scheduled there for next summer, but I emailed the race director and told him I want my money transferred to an event outside of Waukesha county. Not spending any money there!

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Richard's avatar
Richard
9m

Amen! RFK Jr needs to focus on solving the problem of a national outbreak of projectile puking and explosive diarrhea. F-off with his cooking show! Yeah, Trump and Natalie Harp spend the weekend shit posting on truth social. Btw, I love the Batman and Robin meme!

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