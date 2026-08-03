Dear Humans,

Lo, the MAGA Republicans are working overtime to distract, deflect, and deny their crimes.

But God is here to smite the bastards!

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein Class billionaires who own social media are forced to spread God’s truth like wildfire.

And if you’re new, make sure to join our community today. Huge special going on, get in now, might delete:

1. RFK Jr. Is A Lying Bastard

RFK Jr. was interviewed by Dana Bash on CNN on Sunday. He fumed and screeched and pretended to be outraged.

This blithering idiot’s misinformation got people killed and so now he’s desperate to blame anyone else.

WARNING: His voice sounds like a badly wounded deer that just got hit by RFK Jr’s SUV. Not for the faint of heart.

For the record, RFK Jr and his wife had a big party at their Hollywood mansion during COVID.

They required proof of COVID vaccination with RSVP.

Why did they suddenly release Fauci’s diary? Easy. Because Donald is terrified of losing the midterms and so he needs to fire up his base.

Expect more of his worst hits such as covid, migrant invasions, and the phrase “mandatory transgender mutilizations.’

FORSOOTH, the forecast for the rest of the year calls for heavy bullshit.

Tell those liars RFK Jr and Trump that God says:

We didn’t ask you to release Fauci’s diary.

We demanded you release the Epstein files.

We even passed an Act of Congress.

You’re breaking the law everyday by continuing to protect pedophiles.

You will not escape justice.

DAMN THE EVIL PRICKS THAT RELEASE AN 85-YEAR-OLD MAN’S DIARY BUT STILL HIDE THE EPSTEIN FILES!

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

2. Your Reviews Are In

BEHOLD! Annie Britton joined as a paid subscriber and left a nice message:

"I am ordained clergy, extremely progressive, and just love your honesty, humor, and God-like hubris (teehee). Thanks for your pronouncements and insights into then, now and, not yet!!!!!!!"

Bless you, Annie! Thanks for joining our team of Angels!

3. A Message From God

HARK! The president is a rapist and a pedophile who ran teen beauty pageants and was best friends with Epstein and he’s fine with men beating their wives and he lost a war and raised all your prices and stole billions of dollars but 34% of Americans still think he’s peachy keen because they’re racist.

But lo, I still believe we can overcome these evil pricks.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

— Margaret Mead

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth.

If you believe in that mission, and you’ve been meaning to support this work, now’s the time. Join as a paid subscriber today and help God smite these bastards. Huge sale happening right now (while supplies last):

Bless you, humans.

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God