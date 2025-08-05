Dear Humans,

President Pedo signed an executive order in March that would decertify every voting machine in the country.

Most people didn’t notice.

But last week, the Brennan Center for Justice sounded the alarm with a damning report.

The Republicans have a comprehensive plan to rig the 2026 election. This plan includes officially replacing all voting machines with new ones approved solely by Trump.

1. “You Don’t Have To Vote Again”

Dost thou remember during the 2024 campaign when Candidate Pedo told a bunch of Christians:

"In four years, you don't have to vote again. We'll have it fixed so good, you're not gonna have to vote."

Now we know wtf he was talking about.

As the Brennan Report confirms, Trump’s order gives him the power to:

Force states to re-certify all voting machines

Replace them with machines that meet new “federal” standards

Take control of voter rolls through the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Intimidate election officials into compliance

Right now, only one voting system meets Trump’s new standard. Which is convenient for Donald and the Republicans, because now all the rest must be replaced. Replacing them will cost states billions.

And who will be providing those new machines? IVANKA?

They know they can’t win on their own, not after everything they’ve done.

GOD DAMNS HIM STRAIGHT TO HELL!!!

2. All Out In The Open

Lo, just like when he plays golf or gets married, President Pedo doesn’t even bother to hid his cheating. He does it all out in the open.

There are 8 billion people on the planet, but be prepared for Republicans to magically win 25 billion votes in 2026.

This will be followed up by a late-night melt down from Tangerine Palpatine on LieSocial, where he will whine that it wasn’t an even 30 billion votes.

Forsooth, God is gonna have to flood the Earth again.

You want to kick Donald in the dick? Here’s how.

Support independent voices that call him what he is. That mock his power. That drag him into the light.

He’s trying to silence the comedians.

Kick him in the dick!

Love,

God