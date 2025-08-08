Dear Humans,

In case you hadn’t noticed, President Pedo has been slathering the Oval Office with tacky gold trim he got off Temu.

Now it looks like a real shithole.

While Americans can’t afford groceries or basic services thanks to his idiotic tariffs, this insecure, overcompensating-for-something dictator is busy swimming in gold like he’s Scrooge McDuck.

1. Fuck Thee, Trump.

VERILY, Trump’s own Treasury Secretary just admitted that these tariffs are paid for by Americans, NOT China. Importers pass the cost to consumers, prices skyrocket, and suddenly even the basics are out of reach for most people.

Meanwhile, he just took healthcare away from 17 million people.

Human beings are still being starved in Gaza by his good buddy Netanyahu.

But this repugnant clown is polishing his gold moldings and cheating at golf while his VP and cabinet plots his Epstein demise.

GOD DAMNS HIM STRAIGHT TO HELL!!!

2. JD Vance And Kristi Noem Respond To Being Mocked On South Park

Lo, South Park showed JD Vance as Trump’s tiny tuxedoed lapdog, a personal fluffer / errand boy who is always at the ready to lube up Satan’s asshole.

JD is pretending to be honored. Like a dog wagging its tail while it’s being neutered. What he doesn’t understand is, this is not a game. This is how he will be remembered. Forever.

Kristi Noem, meanwhile, whined:

“It never ends, but it’s so lazy to constantly make fun of women for how they look. It’s always the liberals and the extremists who do that. If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t, they just pick something petty like that.”

LIES FROM THE PIT OF HELL!!!

South Park didn’t just roast her melting plastic face; they equally went after her ineptitude as the head of ICE. She shouts “JESUS CHRIST!” and shoots an innocent dog in every scene.

This image made God cackle.

3. God’s Final Word

When the powerful drape themselves in gold while the people starve, it is not just bad optics. It is prophecy fulfilled. The greedy will gorge on their gaudy palaces right up until the day the people flip their banquet tables.

Mockery matters. Laughter is a weapon. South Park knows it. We know it.

The more they whine about being made fun of, the more we know it’s working. And the more they try to silence us, the louder we will become.

Take heart, humans.

His gilded empire will crumble. The truth will outlive them all.

Love,

God