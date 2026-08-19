Letters from God

Letters from God

74 Comments

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Lizzie's avatar
Lizzie
14h

The hotter, the better for this worthless POS!

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Stelladona's avatar
Stelladona
14h

He should be arrested TODAY

Cmon Congress get up your arses and do the right thing

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