Dear Humans,

Lo, Secretary of War Crimes Pete Hegseth spent months hiding that an Iranian attack destroyed the USS Lincoln’s supply chain. Rather than admit it, he let sailors suffer.

Now the truth is finally coming out.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein Class billionaires who own social media are forced to spread God’s truth like wildfire.

And if you’re new, make sure to join our community today. Huge special going on, get in now, might delete:

1. Damn Pete Hegseth

Pete “Keg’s Breath” Hegseth spent months pretending everything was fine aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

But sailors actually went hundreds of days without shore leave. Their ran low on food and basic supplies like medicine. They became so desperate that several sailors tried to throw themselves overboard.

And now we know why.

Iran badly damaged the Navy’s critical logistics hub in Bahrain early in the war.

OOPS! Kind of a big deal.

As it turns out, this Bahrain attack on the main U.S. base in the region critically wounded the supply chain supporting American ships in the Middle East. This left US Navy ships with no safe harbor. This also meant their supplies now had to come from 2,000 miles away in Diego Garcia.

Hegseth and Trump have been deliberately hiding this extremely important detail the entire time. They likely did so to avoid a major news cycle and an early end to the war.

I know we’re all not shocked by anything anymore, but please take a moment to reflect on how fucking infuriating this is.

The war was lost from the moment this attack happened. But instead of admitting the war had become a logistical clusterfuck, Hegseth kept insisting everything was under control.

While Hegseth attended fancy dinners with Draft Dodging Donald, sailors ate shit that looks like somebody grilled a hockey puck next to a slice of wet concrete.

VERILY, Pete Hegseth is a fucking douche. This is the same drunken moron who accidentally sent war plans to a reporter on Signal.

He committed war crimes by bombing random fishing boats and then calling them drug dealers.

He presided over a U.S. strike that killed more than 100 children at an elementary school in Iran.

Then he quoted Pulp Fiction to threaten Iran and thought he was so clever.

In the middle of a war he’s losing, this infinite idiot recently announced the military’s biggest crisis was LOW TESTOSTERONE.

He ordered annual testosterone screening for service members over 30. Meanwhile, his sailors can’t get edible fucking food. The issue is not Low T. The issue is malnutrition.

Naturally, this imbecile is already scouting out Iowa to run for president. Probably because he’s trying to avoid facing a war crimes tribunal in The Hague.

DAMN PETE HEGSETH FOR MAKING AMERICAN SERVICE MEMBERS SUFFER!

Thou shalt end Operation Enduring Clusterfuck!!

Thou shalt bring the troops back home! Thou shalt lock up Pete Hegseth!

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

2. Your Reviews Are In

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3. A Message From God

HARK! Billionaires have more money, power and political connections than at any point in history. But we can defeat these evil pricks if we try.

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

— Margaret Mead

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Bless you, humans.

Love,

God