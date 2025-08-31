Dear Humans,

This evil bastard waited until right before Labor Day, when he knew most people would be tucking in for a nice break.

While you were packing coolers and firing up grills, RFK Jr. burst in on a Friday and gutted the CDC to devour it like a deer he just hit with his SUV.

Secretary Brain Worms fired the Director of the CDC on a Friday and then dozens of other officials resigned in protest. Demetre Daskalakis, one of the nation’s top immunization experts, quit on the spot, warning, “From my vantage point as a doctor who’s taken the Hippocratic Oath, I only see harm coming.”

After that, RFK Jr. stacked the CDC with stooges. He put his deputy Jim O’Neill in charge, an anti-science imbecile who should not be anywhere near public health. And as if that wasn’t enough of a joke, he even handed power to Matthew Buzzelli, a lawyer with no background in medicine.

THINK ABOUT THAT, AMERICANS! A lawyer is now running your disease control agency. It’s like putting a divorce attorney in charge of brain surgery. Or putting RFK Jr. in charge of anything.

Next came the vaccine purge. This evil bastard torched the advisory panel and replaced all seventeen experts with vaccine deniers, including Retsef Levi, who claims mRNA shots are harmful.

And then he swung his flaming axe of stupidity at funding. Half a billion dollars for vaccine research, gone. No more progress on RSV. No more advances on flu. No more updated COVID shots. He even yanked COVID vaccines off the recommendation list for kids and pregnant women and stripped emergency use for adults under sixty five.

He is systematically dismantling the protections that keep plagues from sweeping through your land. And he’s deliberately doing it right when hard-working Americans finally get a three day weekend.

DOES GOD HAVE TO SHOUT?! THIS DAMN MORON IS GOING TO GET MILLIONS OF PEOPLE FUCKING KILLED!!!

Please, for the love of Me, thou shalt not end vaccines. For fuck’s sake, people! God will not save you from the plague! The Middle Ages should’ve made that abundantly clear. I suck at forming hypotheses and testing them. You need scientists. Human civilization was advancing! You even went to the Moon.

WHAT HAPPENED?!

When it comes to information about health, Americans are on their own now. The brainless anti-science morons will die. So will their innocent children.

This is an atrocity in the making.

History will view them as mass murderers.

Damn RFK Jr. and Donald Trump to hell.

