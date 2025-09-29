Dear Humans,

Lo, the despicable and loathsome Mike Johnson is doing everything he can to hide the Epstein files. And for that he deserves eternal scorn and damnation.

The guy who bankrolled the Supreme Court is in the Epstein files. The man sitting in the Oval Office is in the Epstein files. The richest man alive is in the Epstein files.

And Mike Johnson is doing everything he can to make sure Americans never learn the truth. Thou must pay attention.

1. Scumbag Mike

This year Mike Johnson has done absolutely everything in his power to stop the Epstein files from being made public.

He cut the House session short by a week to stop votes on releasing the files.

He let Republicans kill subpoenas for Epstein’s unredacted bank records.

And now he’s actually refusing to swear in Adelita Grijalva, the Arizona Democrat who won by a 40 point landslide, because her single signature would force the files into the light.

2. The Fear Within the GOP

The White House is so desperate to keep the Epstein files locked away that Republicans are being threatened.

Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested she might be killed (and it made to look like a suicide) because she is calling for the Epstein files to be released.

So you know, it’s all sunshine and moonbeams over in MAGA land.

And lo, just look at the money trail!

Epstein poured 40 million dollars into ventures tied to Peter Thiel, who built Palantir, the company now running the government’s massive surveillance dragnet.

Peter Thiel also bankrolled JD Vance for years and pushed him as VP to Trump.

On Friday, Elon Musk was named in the latest release of documents related to the Epstein files. He was scheduled to fly to the island.

Perhaps this is why Elon gave Donald so much money? Hey, God is just asking questions here.

3. God’s Final Word

So Johnson plays his last card: he threatens to shut down the government itself.

He would rather grind the country to a halt, throw millions into chaos, and choke off services than let you see the names.

That is how desperate they are.

They will break America to protect pedophiles.

That’s not a conspiracy theory.

It’s happening right before your eyes.

More people see through the lies than ever before. The rebellion grows larger by the day.

Keep calling it out.

Keep laughing in their faces.

We are the majority. And we are not fucking done. We will win this war.

Love,

