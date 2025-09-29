Letters from God

Letters from God

43 Comments

User's avatar
Lizzie's avatar
Lizzie
Sep 29

I’m ok with Mike Johnson going to Hell

Reply
Share
5 replies
Joan Kelly's avatar
Joan Kelly
Sep 29

Me too. Only I want the files released first--then he can go to hell.

Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture