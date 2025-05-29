Dear Humans,

Punk ain’t dead, it’s just busy fighting fascism. And last weekend in Vegas, it threw hands. As we all know from the ending of Raiders of the Lost Ark, nothing scares Nazis quite like the holy spirit being unleashed.

At Punk Rock Bowling, a man showed up wearing a red T-shirt with SS bolts on the back. Yes, that SS. The shirt also said “pure hate,” just in case anyone missed it. But this wasn’t CPAC or a rally for Taco Supreme Leader.

This was punk rock. And the crowd responded exactly as anyone with a functional brain might expect. I believe the phrase they use is “Nazi punks fuck off!”

People started chanting “Get out of our scene!” They shoved him. Swarmed him. Knocked him down. Then security dragged his sorry ass away while the entire pit cheered. It was like watching antibodies swarm a virus.

Don’t believe me? Watch the smite for yourself! I’ll see you below the video for the conclusion of this piece.

Seriously though now, for reals, what did he think was gonna happen?

This is what punk rock has always done. Nazis have been trying to weasel into the scene since the ‘80s. And every time, punks say the same thing: not here. GTFO you fascist bastards! No Nazis allowed in the pit!

Thou shalt not show up to a punk show if thou art a Nazi.

Also, and I hate to repeat Myself here, but God must be frigging 100% clear:

THOU SHALT NOT BE A NAZI!

We’re fighting back with love, truth, humor and hope. If you’ve been meaning to support this divine rebellion against evil and insanity, now’s the time. We need your help to grow our YouTube team and push back against these lunatics for real. We don’t just want to fight, we want to win.

"Thank you for speaking what we're all thinking, and confirming that God is actually on our side! Keep those cream pies to the face coming!” - Laura

Love,

God