As California burns, and conservatives threaten to withhold aid funding, two nations have stepped up to help save the day—not out of obligation, but out of sheer goodness. Let us give thanks.

1. Canada and Mexico Save the Day

California’s on fire, and while the GOP is busy blaming DEI and concocting conspiracies, Canada and Mexico are busy saving lives.

Canadian firefighting planes? Check. Mexican firefighters marching straight into the flames? Absolutely.

Mr. Rogers said “in times of trouble, look for the helpers.” Well, these are the kinds of neighbors you want—not the kind who demands to buy your house when it’s not for sale.

Thank you, Canada and Mexico, for your heroic efforts. While others hoard wealth, tweet maps of imperialistic delusion, or spread lies like wildfire, you’ve chosen to actually help.

Meanwhile, the GOP’s response? Threatening to withhold aid. Donold and MAGA hate California and all it represents, so they’re actually rejoicing in its destruction.

2. MAGA Wants World War III

Instead of focusing on the very real problems in their own backyard, MAGA has been busy cooking up fantasies about annexing Canada, Greenland, and even Panama. I kid you not—this is their idea of leadership.

Iran, of all places, clapped back with: "We’ll defend Canada from U.S. aggression." When IRAN is calling you out for being unhinged, you know you’ve gone off the rails. But MAGA doesn’t care—they’re too busy playing Risk while the rest of us are dealing with reality.

3. Billionaires Burn the Truth

While firefighters battle actual flames, billionaires are busy setting the world on fire in their own way.

Zuckerberg ditched fact-checking on Meta because, hey, who needs truth when lies are more profitable? Elon Musk turned Twitter into a MAGA echo chamber, and Bezos? He’s funding vanity projects while the world burns.

Oh, and let’s not forget their massive donations to Trump’s inaugural fund. Billionaires aren’t just hoarding wealth—they’re buying power, influence, and the narrative. These guys don’t just play Monopoly—they play real life Monopoly.

4. God’s Final Thoughts

And yet, through all the greed, delusion, and dysfunction, Canada and Mexico remind us of what actually matters: helping each other. Their actions speak louder than any billionaire’s megaphone or MAGA’s fever dreams.

They showed up. They saved lives. They did what needed to be done without asking for thanks or applause. That’s what being a hero is all about.

Thank you, Canada and Mexico. You are wonderful and good people. May your example inspire us all to be better.

