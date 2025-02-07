Dear Humans,

Well, well, well. Turns out, when you worship a con man, you eventually get conned. The same Christians who backed Trump as their political savior are now furious—because he just defunded them. Let’s break it down.

1. Trump’s Religious Task Force

At the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump announced a Religious Discrimination Task Force to protect Christians from so-called “anti-Christian bias.” Which doesn’t at all sound like something that could turn into the Spanish Inquisition.

So let me get this straight. they have to stop all DEI everywhere, but DEI for Christians is still ok?

Oh and also Donold just destroyed USAID, which cut funding to Christian charities. Doesn’t cutting their funding count as anti-Christian discrimination?

2. Christians Beg Racist Conman for Mercy

Evangelical leaders and MAGA diehards are now begging Trump to undo his USAID cuts, which just crippled faith-based charities.

Even Catholic Relief Services—which literally feeds starving children—had their funding slashed. Missionary programs, evangelical outreach efforts, and humanitarian projects? All cut.

Now they’re demanding an explanation. They won’t get one from him, so allow God: ….ahem….WHAT THE HELL DID YOU THINK WAS GOING TO HAPPEN?

Shutting down USAID isn’t just some abstract budget cut—it’s a death sentence for countless children, families, and communities that rely on it for food, medicine, and stability. And for what? Just so a bunch of fascist criminals can steal even more money?

Farmers also overwhelmingly supported Trump.

3. MAGA Christians Shocked To Realize They Got Played

When these people realize they were wrong, it provides me with fuel for the fight. Their pain gives me strength. Or is it hope?

“WTF is wrong with us?” I ask myself that question every single day.

America First? No, it was, “America, first I’m going to build a casino in Gaza.”

4. God’s Final Word

Does anyone else feel exhausted?

I hear you. I feel that way too. The nonstop onslaught from the evil empire is enraging and heartbreaking all at once.

But as AOC said:

"If you're feeling overwhelmed, that’s what Trump wants."

His entire strategy is to exhaust you with chaos and cruelty so you feel powerless. Don’t fall for it. It’s mostly theatrics.

The national 50501 protests will be ongoing.

The growing backlash proves this isn’t over.

The American people will fight back when pushed.

5. Join the Rebellion

Donold’s supporters don’t care if they lose their jobs or their freedom or anything as long as he is performatively ‘owning the libs.’ That’s how much they have been taught to hate you.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God