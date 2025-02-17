Letters from God

Letters from God

Lisa Ferrara
Feb 17, 2025

Dear Canadian friends,

Sane Americans support the boos. We see you. We get it.

Ranger Adams
Feb 17, 2025

I, as an American Vietnam veteran, am all for the Canadians BOOING the U.S. with its SHIT POT DICTATOR! I am also for our west coast and northeast states (And as many others as want) to petition Canada to join their country! While Trump is going to Saudi Arabia to kiss Putin's ass and sell out Ukraine and Europe, it is time to form a new NATO, WITHOUT TRUMPLAND! Trump has NEVER been able to handle a REAL crisis without crumbling! LET'S GIVE HIM ONE! The country that we fought and bled for died on January 20, 2025! Sometimes if a house is too bug and rat infested, there is no choice but to burn it to the foundations and start over with guardrails that can NEVER allow this kind of scum to ever rise to the top!

