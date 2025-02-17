Canadians Booed the US Anthem And They Were Right To Do So
Americans should envy Canadian national unity.
Dear Humans,
At a hockey game this weekend, Canadians loudly booed the US national anthem—and then turned around and proudly sang their own with full-throated joy. The contrast couldn’t have been clearer.
One country is united in its love for itself. The other is tearing itself apart. And honestly? The Canadians are right to boo.
1. The Booing Heard Around the World
Behold the moment captured in full:
It wasn’t just a few people—it was the entire arena, sending a message loud and clear: America has lost the respect of the world.
2. Canadians Are Done With American Bullshit
Canada used to be America’s polite neighbor—the nice guy who tolerated their loud, crack house parties. Not anymore.
Canadians are tired of being bullied by Donold and his gang of vile thugs.
3. America’s Fake Patriotism vs. Canada’s Real One
Meanwhile, in America, the people who scream the loudest about patriotism are the ones doing the most to destroy their own country. They spend their days flying Confederate flags, praising Putin, and doing hand gestures popular with Nazis.
Compare that to Canada’s actual national unity:
Watch and weep, Americans. Be envious. This is what it looks like when you are actually proud of your country and love living there.
4. God’s Final Word
Canadians aren’t just booing America—they’re showing the world what real national unity looks like. And honestly? It’s inspiring.
Take heart, Americans. As hard as it is to believe right now, you can have that too.
I hope that someday you ALL realize just how much you’ve been played by greedy billionaires and unite against them.
But in the meantime? At least Canada has your back against the Nazis.
Dear Canadian friends,
Sane Americans support the boos. We see you. We get it.
I, as an American Vietnam veteran, am all for the Canadians BOOING the U.S. with its SHIT POT DICTATOR! I am also for our west coast and northeast states (And as many others as want) to petition Canada to join their country! While Trump is going to Saudi Arabia to kiss Putin's ass and sell out Ukraine and Europe, it is time to form a new NATO, WITHOUT TRUMPLAND! Trump has NEVER been able to handle a REAL crisis without crumbling! LET'S GIVE HIM ONE! The country that we fought and bled for died on January 20, 2025! Sometimes if a house is too bug and rat infested, there is no choice but to burn it to the foundations and start over with guardrails that can NEVER allow this kind of scum to ever rise to the top!