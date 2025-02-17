Dear Humans,

At a hockey game this weekend, Canadians loudly booed the US national anthem—and then turned around and proudly sang their own with full-throated joy. The contrast couldn’t have been clearer.

One country is united in its love for itself. The other is tearing itself apart. And honestly? The Canadians are right to boo.

1. The Booing Heard Around the World

Behold the moment captured in full:

It wasn’t just a few people—it was the entire arena, sending a message loud and clear: America has lost the respect of the world.

2. Canadians Are Done With American Bullshit

Canada used to be America’s polite neighbor—the nice guy who tolerated their loud, crack house parties. Not anymore.

Canadians are tired of being bullied by Donold and his gang of vile thugs.

3. America’s Fake Patriotism vs. Canada’s Real One

Meanwhile, in America, the people who scream the loudest about patriotism are the ones doing the most to destroy their own country. They spend their days flying Confederate flags, praising Putin, and doing hand gestures popular with Nazis.

Compare that to Canada’s actual national unity:

Watch and weep, Americans. Be envious. This is what it looks like when you are actually proud of your country and love living there.

4. God’s Final Word

Canadians aren’t just booing America—they’re showing the world what real national unity looks like. And honestly? It’s inspiring.

Take heart, Americans. As hard as it is to believe right now, you can have that too.

I hope that someday you ALL realize just how much you’ve been played by greedy billionaires and unite against them.

But in the meantime? At least Canada has your back against the Nazis.

Love,

God