Letters from God

Letters from God

41 Comments

User's avatar
Erik S's avatar
Erik S
Jun 27, 2024

MSG, Choloesterol. Praying for the Bigly Myocardial Infarction!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Andra Watkins's avatar
Andra Watkins
Jun 27, 2024

I think 45 will have a massive stroke over having his microphone turned off, and he will drop dead onstage, thereby saving the world.

Reply
Share
4 replies by God and others
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture