Dearest Human,

BEHOLD! Corporate news media continues to no longer care about age or dementia in their preferred candidate, Donold.

Remember how important age and mental capacity were for a month?? One bad debate performance from Biden and it’s all they could talk about!

Now that feels like a distant memory. Donold is in a very public feud with a cemetery, major right wing influencers are being bribed millions by Russia, but this is what the media likes to focus on these days:

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; they are literally grasping at straws.

Oh also, didst thou know Kamala Harris acts like a BOSS and expects people to answer QUESTIONS while at WORK??

The media’s obsession with bullshit is mind-boggling.

Meanwhile, Donold’s infinite stream of insanity is impossible to keep up with. I asked Chat GPT to summarize his erratic behavior for the last 24 hours or so and my browser crashed and smoke started to come out of my computer.

It’s so hard to get solid information these days. Corporate media wants to act like both candidates are equally flawed. And right wing media wants you to think Trump is endorsed by Gawd.

You can’t trust right wing media, they work for Russia.

You can’t trust corporate media, they work for billionaires.

You can trust God though! God works for YOU and needs your help.

Here is just one example of Donold’s erratic behavior from the last 24 hours. Donald gave a totally incoherent, rambling answer on childcare, which only showed he needs eldercare.

The guy who played the principal in Billy Madison should just follow Donold around everywhere he goes and continuously say his most famous line.

“Mr. Trump, what you have just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.”

Seriously…God has been around a long time, okay?!? Lo…I have never seen someone as batshit crazy as Donold.

And evil! Who could forget all the evil??

Trump’s response to school shooting: “We have to get over it.”

JD Vance’s response to school shooting: “This is a fact of life.”

A fact of life is that we have to defeat these MASSIVE weirdos.

Donald Trump must be thrown into the dustbin of history. Then we need to take that dustbin to Mount Doom in Mordor and toss it into the Lake of Fire. Then we nuke Mount Doom from orbit. Verily, ‘tis the only way to be sure.

THE RISE OF DEMOCRACY SPECIAL

Thank you for being on this journey with me and for your unwavering support. I have faith in you, humans.

Love,

God

