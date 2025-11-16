Dear Humans,

Lo, gather round. It’s time for a little gratitude, a little storytelling, and a reminder that even during these strange days, good people still find each other.

We’ve come a long way, and it feels right to pause and say hello to all the new faces and bless everyone who has been here from the start.

You’re part of something weird and wonderful, and I’m grateful for every last beautiful human being who is part of our community.

1. Look How Far We’ve Come

When this whole adventure began, it was just Me, Jesus, and a dream to roast fascists with holy fire and humor. Now we’re a growing community, adding new hundreds of new subscribers every day, and it feels amazing to see.

To everyone who joined this week, welcome. To everyone who stuck around through every twist and turn, bless you. You make this corner of the internet feel like home.

2. What We’ve Built Together

God and Jesus go live every day at 2pm ET, covering the latest news as it happens. We’ve had quite a year together. You were with Me on election night 2024 (which sucked) and the blue wave election the other week (which rocked). We’re averaging 1,000 to 2,000 or more humans every live-stream. It feels like this community is just getting stronger and stronger.

You were with Me during that spontaneous 11-hour marathon a few weeks ago. While Trump was busy stealing SNAP funds and holding a Gatsby party, this community raised 10,000 dollars for Feeding America, which they turn into 100,000 meals.

You were with Me through it all in the comments with your jokes, your thoughts, your support, your kindness, your karaoke song requests, and your wild energy.

Oh and yes, you were with Me on Friday, when Jesus shared the top breaking Epstein email memes about Trump and “Bubba.”

3. A Peek At What’s Next

We’ve been building something even bigger for a while now. A new YouTube channel. A whole video team. Project managers. Pipelines. New creative chaos. New ways to bring this strange divine circus to more people.

Thanks to your support, we’re entering a new era of imagination of what is possible for this animation team, and I’m glad you’re here for the ride.

Here’s a teaser so you can see what’s coming and the high production values we are going for.

4. What You’ve Said

I want to share a few recent reviews. These always remind Me why I keep speaking to humanity through this newsletter.

NOTE: THESE ARE ALL VERY REAL.

“I love your work. Thank you.” - Em Chitty “A bit of humor with all the bad news is welcome.” - Judith “FUCK FASCISM WITH AN ORTHODOX CROSS SIDEWAYS” - Chaos Goblin

Thank you to everyone who has sent supportive thoughts like these. You have no idea how much they cheer up God. Seriously.

5. Blessings For The Holidays

Winter is coming and the holidays are almost here. A little light in the cold and darkness. I hope you find warmth, rest, and peace this season. I also hope you don’t forget about Me, because this community matters!

We’ll be right here every day at 2pm ET, covering the news, laughing through the chaos, and trying to keep the spark of hope alive. Hanging out with you all is the absolute best.

This community works because you show up. Thank you for that. Thank you for your time. Thank you for caring about each other.

Here’s a little musical blessing from Monty Python. Things might look rough out there, but at least we’ve got each other.

6. Join God’s World Of Pure Imagination

Humanity is tired. The news is cruel. The world feels heavier every week. Yet here you are, showing up with humor, with fire, with kindness, and with hope. This community is proof that imagination still matters. Wonder still matters. Laughter still matters. And good people still find each other in a weary world.

Now go forth and be the change in the world you want to see.

Love,

God