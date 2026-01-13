Dear Humans,

Bless whoever improved Donald’s Trump’s Hollywood star again, this time by writing “Terrorist Pedophile Traitor Tyrant” on it. SMITE!

It’s nice seeing some truth out in the world, isn’t it?

1. The Cracks Are Everywhere

Americans see what President Terrorist Pedophile is doing and they hate it.

Forty-two percent of Americans support abolishing ICE. That number was twenty-four percent a year ago. A twenty-seven-point collapse in twelve months because people finally saw what ICE actually does when it’s unleashed: terrorize neighborhoods, detain citizens, and kill people.

After ICE shot Renee Nicole Good, a U.S. citizen and mother of three, dead in her car in Minneapolis, a YouGov snap poll showed 52% of Americans disapprove of ICE and only 39% approve. A majority now says ICE’s tactics are “too forceful,” which is polling language for ICE has completely lost its fucking mind.

United We Dream now puts the ICE death toll at 32 people nationwide since Trump turned them loose. Thirty-two lives ended by Trump’s racism.

And instead of stopping, the administration just surged 2,000 more agents into the Twin Cities under “Operation Metro Surge,” and promise even more.

They are daring the country to revolt. They desperately want an excuse to officially declare martial law.

Illinois has responded by suing Kristi Noem and ICE for unlawful operations, including agents swapping license plates and violating state law to hide what they’re doing. Minnesota officials said the conduct is unconstitutional. Damn right it is!

Bless Jacob Frey, mayor of Minneapolis, who went on television and spelled it out slowly for the federal government: you can’t drag pregnant women through the snow. You can’t detain teenagers who are American citizens. That is illegal in every state. That violates the U.S. Constitution.

These fascists really thought the American people wouldn’t fight back. But now, as journalist Ken Klippenstein reported yesterday, ICE morale is so low (as a result of widespread blowback) that they’re struggling to find ICE agents willing to participate in this operation, which is why they’re now calling for “volunteers.”

Sounds dangerous.

2. The Lying Isn’t Working Anymore

When Renee Good was killed, the Trump administration tried its laziest authoritarian move and called her a terrorist.

Nobody bought it.

Instead, protests erupted in more than 1,000 cities nationwide. Minneapolis. Chicago. Los Angeles. New York. Portland. Memphis. This wasn’t a fringe response. This was a mass uprising against a masked gestapo that has finally shown its face.

3. What Happens Next

What matters now is what people do with the clarity that’s been forced on them.

When people show up in again and again, not because it’s dramatic, but because letting this normalize would be fatal. Authoritarian power only works when people decide resistance is too tiring to sustain. That’s the bet they’re making.

So don’t give it to them!

Dig in! Fight back, damn it!

Keep watching. Keep recording. Protect your neighbors when they’re targeted. All it requires is refusing to be intimidated into silence by vile scumbags.

This is what resistance looks like before it wins. Clear-eyed solidarity. People deciding, together, that this evil bullshit is not okay and it shall not stand.

We’re in the endgame now. Keep going, good humans. You’re doing great.

Bless you, humans.

Love,

God