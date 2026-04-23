Letters from God

Letters from God

14 Comments

User's avatar
Bryan J's avatar
Bryan J
5h

Any serious journalist should skip the Correspondents Dinner, let him speak to an empty room, much like his headspace.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Binnie Ravitch's avatar
Binnie Ravitch
5h

And You bless You, too, God! Please keep puncturing the endless MAGA lies and keep fighting and documenting the intentional cruelty of MAGA.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture