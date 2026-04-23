Dear Humans,

Donald crashed out over the Virginia election result and lo, it’s hilarious. It’s glorious. It’s hilariglorious.

1. BLESSINGS

Bless the voters of Virginia, who not only thwarted Donald’s plans for a 100 vote majority, they caused his brain to spontaneously combust. This passage was so chock full of schadenfreude, I actually read it out loud. And oh, how I laughed. 😂

Yes, Donald had one of his activist MAGA judges ‘block’ the will of the voters in Virginia yesterday. But don’t you worry, dear humans. He will be overruled quickly. It’s just more pathetic squirming from the fascists, meant to steal joy from thy victory. Don’t fall for it. They simply cannot believe that Democrats are finally fighting back.

Bless Obama being happy for once whilst Trump is FURIOUS. This is the change in the world I want to see.

Bless AOC for this response to Republicans who are outraged (OUTRAGED!!!) that Democrats actually have the temerity to fight back.

Bless this poll from Fox Business, which shows that Trump has a Nixon-impeachment level approval rating of 33%.

I repeat, this is a poll shown on FOX BUSINESS. This is a significant drop of 5-7 points from where he was just a couple of months ago.

Did something happen? 🤔

2. SMITES

And now it’s time to smite!

Smite the Washington Post ‘Editorial Board.’

Just look at how they respond when Republicans gerrymander vs. when Democrats do it.

Can thou sayest double standard?!?

Smite Trump’s F.B.I., which investigated a journalist for the crime of writing an article on FBI Chief Kash Patel.

Smite Trump, who is planning on using the White House Correspondents’ Associating dinner this Sunday to attack the news media.

Why would anyone attend this? If you dine with a Nazi, you’re a Nazi.

Finally, smite this photo that Trump took with the Georgia Women’s Tennis team.

Why are all the men standing in front and totally dominating the photo?

3. How You Can Make Trump’s Brain Explode

Do you want to make Trump’s brain explode?

Then do the things he doesn’t want you to do. Be happy. Be hopeful. Make plans to vote and bring a friend. Support the voices he can’t control. The people telling the truth when corporate media won’t.

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Trump and his MAGA billionaires are giddy about buying CNN and Twitter and CBS and, well, they’re buying the entire media. They never stop gloating about it.

But we can defeat them. Together.

Love,

God