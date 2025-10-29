Dear Humans,

Behold, a church in Dallas hath done something glorious.

This is divine art. This is good trouble.

GOD BLESS THIS CHURCH!

1. Faith By Works

Republican Governor Greg Abbott recently ordered cities in Texas to remove all rainbow crosswalks as part of his “war on woke.”

Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Dallas didn’t argue.

Instead, they simply picked up their paintbrushes and turned their church’s exterior into a rainbow Pride flag.

What’s Abbot gonna do about it? Declare war on churches? Ban all the colors of the rainbow? Tax paint? He can go to hell.

“Silence in the face of harm always sides with the oppressor.”

— Rev. Rachel Griffin-Allison “Painting our steps in the colors of the rainbow is a visible witness to the gospel we preach, that every person is created in the image of God and worthy of safety, dignity, and belonging.”

— Rev. Rachel Griffin-Allison

Reverend Griffin-Allison is right. Faith in Christ isn’t about discrimination.

It’s about helping the stranger.

It’s about loving your neighbor.

It’s about standing with a people who’ve been pushed down forever and saying, “You belong.”

Bless them for doing this, seriously.

2. Smite Time

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God