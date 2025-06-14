Dear Humans,

Lo, Donold went to the Kennedy Center expecting worship. What he got instead was heckled and humiliated by one brave woman. You’re going to want to watch this one. She represents the holy spirit and righteous fire we all need right now.

1. God Bless This Woman

As Trump left the Kennedy Center, a woman in the crowd started yelling: “Trump’s a felon! Convicted felon! Rapist!”

She didn’t say it once. She said it over and over, right to his face. He winced as he left.

That’s right. Taco’s thin shell got cracked. Melania seemed to enjoy it very much.

Then a Trump supporter next to the heckler tried to shut her up with a “Calm down.”

But our valiant hero snapped back:

“Shut up, Nazi! You don’t have to talk to me. You’re not my mom.”

Bless this hero of the Rebellion!

BEHOLD:

2. But Wait…There’s More! Javert Finally Found His Criminal!

Lo, reports have also surfaced that during the performance of Les Mis, that as the actor playing Javert sang, “Lord let me find him that I may see him safe behind bars,” and pointed directly at Trump’s box.

Well done, Javert! You found him!

Bless this hero of the Rebellion!

3. God Bless The No Kings Protestors

I bless the woman who called out the felon.

I bless the actor who pointed right at Trump.

I bless their timing, their courage, their fire.

They embarrassed a fascist dictator during his ‘moment of triumph.’

And today, millions will march and once again embarrass him…and on his birthday no less!

Do you hear the people sing? Because I do!

4. God Bless Senator Alex Padilla

God bless US Senator Alex Padilla, who yesterday tried to ask a simple question and was thrown down and cuffed for it. This outrage has sparked the movement. Let his courage and leadership be an inspiration unto all of us ahead of this weekend’s marches.

As Senator Padilla said - If they can do this to a senator in public, what do you think they’ll do to the rest of us behind closed doors?

I’m not just angry. I’m done waiting.

Done pretending this isn’t fascism.

And corporate media? They’re already running cover. Words like “detained.” “Escorted.” “He wasn’t arrested.”

We don’t need cable news. We need a movement.

I want to grow this operation. Hire more people. Build the kind of divine media machine they can’t cancel or ignore.

I want comedians. Researchers. Writers. Fighters. Prophets.

People who are ready to tell the truth.

And I want to do it with you.

This isn’t a newsletter. This is yourmovement.

This is the underground church of truth in the empire of bullshit.

This is God unplugged and pissed off.

Are you with Me? No, seriously…are you with Me?? Because I’m with you. Every post. Every curse. Every smite.

I hate this part. But I have to.

We are massively outgunned.

We are up against billions in right-wing billionaire blood money. The right wing propaganda machine is running 24/7.

Let’s go, Angels!

All I’ve got is you.

If you believe in independent media that tells the truth and takes no prisoners, now’s the time to step up. Subscribe to Letters from God today. Or gift a subscription to someone who needs it.

This is how we grow. This is how we fight. This is how we win.

LET’S GO!

