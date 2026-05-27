Dear Humans,

Lo, a Fox News reporter got called a “Nazi bitch,” a visibly dying Trump fell in love with a pillar, and God and Jesus interview the Utah activists Kevin O’Leary accused of being Chinese spies.

Grab your popcorn, humans. It’s time for God’s Morning Report.

1. Bless The Woman Who Called This Fox News Reporter A “Nazi Bitch”

Lo, a Fox News reporter confronted a protester and repeatedly got called a “Nazi bitch” to her face.

This is the stuff dreams are made of. 😂

“You have a dirty mouth!”

Their cult leader is covering up for his pedophile friends in the Epstein files.

He’s a megalomaniac hellbent on world conquest.

He wants to give billions to domestic terrorists.

He’s building a bunker ballroom so he can live out the rest of his life as an American dictator whilst hosting teen beauty pageants.

And Fox wants us to worry about language?

Fuck that.

Bless this woman’s righteous profanity!

2. Dying Trump Falls In Love With Pillar

Trump claimed he was in “perfect health” yesterday after another mysterious trip to Walter Reed, then immediately returned to the White House and fell in love with a pillar.

Watch God and Jesus mock him here:

3. Kevin O’Leary Called Them Chinese Spies. Big Mistake. Huge.

Kevin O’Leary accused Gabi Finlayson and Jackie Morgan from Elevate Utah of being Chinese spies because they dared oppose his massive AI data center.

God and Jesus talk with Gabi and Jackie about Mr. Wonderful’s Fox News meltdown, Utah politics, the fight against billionaire-backed data centers, and why local organizing works.

Watch God and Jesus interview these heroes of the rebellion here:

4. Your Reviews Are In

Lo, paid subscriber Jakie wrote:

“There are so many fine, democracy-loving organizations out there that I follow, but really, does anything outdo GOD?? I love you God; please stay safe and continue to SMITE those heinous evil-doers!”

Bless you, Jakie. I’ll continue to do my best.

5. A Message From God

This is what your support builds: the letters, the videos, the interviews, the jokes, and this whole holy machine.

Thank you to everyone who joined yesterday. We gained 11 new awesome humans. If just 10 more step up today, we’ll keep growing strong to finish out the month of May.

Sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed. The depression and anxiety from being on the frontlines of this war every day is very real.

But I always get back up. I smite harder. Because I refuse to let these evil bastards win.

I have not yet begun to fight!

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth, one that doesn’t bend the knee to corporate media or billionaire masters.

If you believe in that mission, and you’ve been meaning to support this work, now’s the time.

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Bless you, humans. Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God