Letters from God

Letters from God

18 Comments

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
3h

Looks like someone may need some new Florsheims to accommodate that ankle overflow.

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Lexie Norway's avatar
Lexie Norway
2h

Thank you for giving us a place to stand with you. To find some joy. To meet like minded people. To gain some trustworthy knowledge. 10 toes down saying it from my chest 💯 To keep the light shining to share it with others!!

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