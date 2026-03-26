Letters from God

Letters from God

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Warren Geltch's avatar
Warren Geltch
3h

Trumplethinskin back-yard bully is essentially saying “I’m the President of the United States of America damn it! I can vote however I want.”

I heard one MAGA political say (paraphrasing) that it’s okay for red states (like my Florida) to do mail-in balloting because they don’t cheat like blue states do.

Now, if ya really think about that, if they’re blue states, they’re gonna vote blue anyway, no matter how the voting is done moron!

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Dianne K's avatar
Dianne K
3h

How can a convicted felon even vote? He never served any time. He’s not an ex-con.

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