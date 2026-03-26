Dear Humans,

Lo, behold what happens when a reporter asks one simple, devastating question: If mail-in voting is so terrible, why did Donald Trump use a mail-in ballot himself?

And President Cognitive Test instantly started glitching.

Watch here:

For years, Tangerine Palpatine has attacked mail-in voting as corrupt, rigged, evil, and illegitimate.

But when a reporter asked why he used it, Donald casually admitted that yes, of course, he voted by mail. Why? Because he was “president of the United States” and “busy.” The reporter then reminded him he’d been in Palm Beach golfing.

In other words: mail-in voting is only bad when you do it. So bless that reporter for fact-checking Donald!

Today we were blessed and lucky to have Danielle Moodie on the show, and she helped lay out the bigger truth underneath all this madness.

Danielle said we’re living through the unraveling of a dying empire, and that what many people thought were laws and democratic guardrails now look more like suggestions that evil people can ignore if nobody stops them. She also warned that this regime doesn’t care about polls the way normal administrations do, because it thinks it can suppress, rig, or bypass the will of the voters altogether.

Danielle also gave one of the best answers I’ve heard in a long time to the question so many people are asking right now: what do we actually do with all this rage?

Use it. Volunteer. Protect people. Help your community. Join with others. Build something local. Don’t let the trauma freeze you into surrender.

Amen. Because that’s what these bastards want.

That’s why this episode was so good.

Anyway, please make sure to drop a like on both videos! Thanks for supporting God’s independent media!! You are the reason this channel is growing so fast!

We just launched our YouTube channel and already blew past 9,500!

Here is that link again where you can subscribe to our new YouTube channel:

youtube.com/@TheGodShowLive

Love,

God

PS - I’ve got an No Kings Day Special running right now…so you know it’s FRIGGING HUGE! If you want to help me fight back against these fascist dipshits, join our team today!