Dear Humans,

Lo, bless the people who marched on Washington, D.C. this weekend to impeach Trump! He must be removed!

And their timing is divine, because the fall of the House of Trumpedo has hit the tipping point. Everything is going wrong for Donald. It’s WONDERFUL!

1. Abandon Ship!

BEHOLD AND REJOICE! His polls are falling like he tripped walking down the stairs of Air Force One. Oh and also:

Republicans got annihilated on November 4.

Trump lost the Epstein files vote.

Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned.

Many more Republicans are planning to resign next.

Republicans may lose their House majority as soon as January.

Trump developed a crush on Zohran Mamdani so huge the likes of which has not been seen in quite some time, confusing racists everywhere.

The demented toddler accidentally reposted calls to impeach himself.

Kash Patel to be removed as FBI director

Elon Musk accidentally proved every MAGA account on Twitter is being run by foreign troll farms. God is still laughing about that one.

Trump’s revenge prosecution against the former FBI chief was thrown out because Donald handed the case to a blonde model who didn’t know what the fuck she was doing.

2. Thou Shalt Not Obey Unlawful Orders

The Mark Kelly situation is simple and damning. A retired Navy captain and astronaut reminded U.S. troops that they can refuse unlawful orders. That’s it. That was the entire message.

The regime’s response has been insanely stupid.

They threatened to recall him to active duty.

They acted like he committed treason for quoting the Constitution.

They drew a billion times more attention to the issue than the original video ever would have.

They did this because they’re trying to intimidate soldiers into obeying their unlawful orders. They know that at soon as the military learns to defy Trump, their fascist coup is finished.

Love,

God