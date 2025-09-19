Dear Humans,

Last night I canceled Disney+. It was hard. As you know, I love watching and re-watching Andor. But then again, Andor would want Me to cancel. Andor would definitely cancel his Imperial Streaming Service, and so must we.

Lo, it has only been two nights since ABC yanked Jimmy Kimmel off the air. What began as one act of censorship is now calcifying into humiliation and extortion. Here is what you need to know.

1. Sinclair Makes Demands

ABC executives told Kimmel he could come back only if he “takes down the temperature” of his monologues.

What the hell does that mean?

They want him to censor himself heavily or stay else stay off the air.

Sinclair Broadcasting announced they will not air him again unless he apologizes to Charlie Kirk’s family and makes a “substantial donation” to them and Turning Point USA.

How much must he pay? 1 million? 5 million? What is the fine for very accurately pointing out that the MAGA gang are all staggeringly full of shit?

ABC wants him muzzled. Sinclair wants him humiliated and shaken down for cash. This is not broadcasting. This is extortion at the (tiny) hands of a deranged criminal dictator.

2. The Blowback Is Massive

House Democrats are now calling for FCC Chair Brendan Carr to resign for threatening ABC’s licenses. Good!

Germany’s journalists’ union condemned the suspension as a blow to press freedom.

Inside Disney, executives are panicking as #BoycottDisney trends, Google searches for “cancel Disney+” hit a twelve month high, and their cancellation page even crashed.

IT CRASHED!

3. The People Strike Back

Stephen Colbert stood in solidarity, calling it censorship.

Jimmy Fallon, of all people, called Kimmel decent and said silencing him was wrong.

The ACLU says this is “beyond McCarthyism.” Hollywood unions are backing Jimmy. The jesters are not going quietly into the night.

Damn the networks who bend the knee to mad tyrants!

And bless everyone canceling Disney in protest!

4. This Is Why We Fight

If they can cancel Jimmy Kimmel on command, they can cancel anyone. That is why we must build power outside their corrupt networks. Share this post, forward it to your friends, and help me keep this pulpit loud and independent.

If you value having a place where the truth still gets spoken, where no merger or FCC hack can pull the plug, become a paid subscriber today.

Together we keep the jokes coming. Together we keep the receipts flowing. Together we prove they cannot silence us.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love, ❤️

God

PS - Comedy is under attack. Corporate media bows to fascists. Get the full archives. Join the community. Support independent media:

Share