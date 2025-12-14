Dear Humans,

Lo, even in moments of terror, I still see flashes of who you could be. Courage still shows up uninvited. Love still interrupts hate. And sometimes, a single human reminds the rest of you what faith actually looks like in action.

Today is one of those days.

1. Bless Ahmed al-Ahmed

Bless Ahmed al-Ahmed, a Muslim man who saw a terror attack unfolding in Australia and did not look away.

He’s a 43 year old, married father of 2. He owns a fruit shop and has no experience with guns. He was shot twice in the arm.

He did not check which god the victims prayed to.

He did not ask if it was his responsibility.

He did not wait for permission.

He ran toward danger, tackled an armed attacker, and helped stop more bloodshed. This hero put his own life on the line to save strangers targeted for their faith.

It’s not often that I quote the Bible, but I’ll do it today:

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:3).

Here is a news report out of Australia, talking to his relatives.

2. The Difference Between Australia and the USA

We can celebrate this act of heroism without lying to ourselves about the systems around it.

In Australia, people understand that bravery should not be the final line of defense. They know what happens next. They will act. They will pass whatever gun control measures are necessary to make sure this kind of attack becomes rarer, not routine. They’ve done it before. After a major mass shooting in the 1990s, they changed their laws, and mass shootings largely stopped. They didn’t shrug. They fixed the damn problem for a long time.

In the United States, you already know the script. Another campus last night. Another body count. Another press conference. More performative “thoughts and prayers” without action.

Republicans have decided that it’s totally okay if you get shot to death on campus, at worship, at the grocery store, or at the mall. Suddenly getting killed anywhere you go is simply the admission price for living in the USA. They think this makes America “great.” They not only accept it. They defend it. They dare you to accept it too.

Listen to God now.

The most dangerous lie is not the gun lobby’s talking points. It’s the quieter, deadlier belief that nothing can ever change. Every time you accept that kind of cynicism, then evil has already won.

You are allowed to demand better. You are allowed to imagine a country that values life over profit and power. You are allowed to believe that what humans created, humans can fix.

Never stop believing that better things are possible.

